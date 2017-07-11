Rain overnight and what's ahead for Fraser Coast

More water means more jobs for the region: Saunders

HERVEY Bay had 7mm overnight and more showers are on the radar.

The majority of the falls fell in the early hours of Tuesday morning according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Maryborough had even more rainfall with 11.2mm recorded overnight.

Our neighbours in Gympie received 7mm.

We can expect morning rain on Tuesday with a mostly sunny Wednesday forecast on the Fraser Coast.

BOM is predicting further showers later in the week and into the weekend.

