Rain overnight, gale wind warning for Hervey Bay, Fraser Is

A GALE wind warning has been issued for Hervey Bay and the Fraser Island Coast as ex-Cyclone Debbie smashes the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded falls of 26.4mm of rain in Hervey Bay, 45.6mm in Maryborough while further south Gympie received 22.6mm.

Storms and heavy falls are forecast for the region on Thursday with showers expected to ease on Friday and into the weekend.

The wind warning is also current on the Capricorn Coast, Sunshine Coast Waters, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast Waters.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.