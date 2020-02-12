Menu
Rain could play a deciding factor for upcoming softball games. Photo: Alistair Brightman
RAIN PLAYS DECIDER

Glen Porteous
12th Feb 2020 9:00 PM
SOFTBALL: Interesting table results could be ahead for Hervey Bay Softball despite rain forcing game cancellations.

Last weekend, Hervey Bay games were washed out with only two matches played by the Bundaberg-based clubs.

President Donna Jenkins was hoping for some clear skies so the players could take the fields this weekend.

“We will try to reschedule the washed out games from Sunday between now and the finals,” Jenkins said.

“However, if they keep getting washed out, then the teams will have to share the points.”

This Sunday has already been scheduled for catch up fixtures from a previous washout.

Jenkins had concerns whether any games would go ahead this weekend.

“It doesn’t look too good at the moment with the weather prediction of more rain this week,” she said.

“If the infield surface gets too wet, it can take some time to dry out.”

The first semi-final will be played on February 26 in Hervey Bay with the second semi-final at Bundaberg on March 7.

The grand finals will be in Hervey Bay on March 14.

In the A-grade ladies, with games played and wins accounted for, the top four positions are on a knife’s edge.

A win or loss at this time of the season could change a team’s semi-finals prospects. Brothers United Inferno has 32 points from 14 games, Brothers United Firesticks has 31 points from 15 games, Waves Tsunamis has 31 points from 15 games and Bargara Bullets have 21 points from 14 games.

The A-grade men’s has Misfits with 40 points from 15 games, Terrors on 37 points from 16 games, Maryborough with 31 points from 15 games and Waves Schooners on 23 points from 15 games.

For more information on the games, fixtures and results go to the Hervey Bay Softball Association website.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

