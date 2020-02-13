Rain puts brakes on historic night at M’boro speedway

NO RACING: Wet weather has put the brakes on this Saturday's Maryborough Speedway Sedans Australia Street Stock Queensland Title and be postponed to May 2.

SPEEDWAY: Wet weather has put the brakes on Maryborough Speedway hosting its first ever Speedway Sedans Australia Street Stock Queensland Title this Saturday.

With a wet and heavy track, the decision has been made to postpone the meet, to be rescheduled for May 2.

Club president Paul Swindells said the recent rainfall, plus more predicted for the coming week, made it difficult to prepare the track.

“Basically, we would need great sunshine for the next couple of days to get a grader on the track to prepare it for the sedans,” Swindells said.

Swindells said driver safety was a top priority for race organisers and 35 competitors had registered for the state title on Saturday.

Drivers were travelling for the event from South Australia, Northern Territory, Victoria and NSW to race their street stock of Holden Commodores and Fords around the track.

Swindells said it was disappointing to postpone the race due to the weather and track conditions.

He said the club would make it up to race fans with a joint race meet on May 2.

“The V8 Dirt Modified King of the Ring and the Sedans will be combined into a one-night double header,” Swindells said.

On February 29, the Kart – Tri Track Series Round Two will be held at Maryborough Speedway.

For more information, visit maryboroughspeedway.com.au or find Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway on Facebook.