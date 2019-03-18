Rain relief hits Coast as cities bask in 50mm+ falls

WET WEATHER: William Tom, 10, having a ball running through some puddles at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

A SUDDEN deluge after prologned dry weather across the Fraser Coast was enough to get 10-year-old William Tom running through the rainy fields with glee.

But the wet weather is likely to fade from tomorrow as two troughs move toward the east coast.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough soaked in more than 100mm of rain over Friday and Saturday from a surface and upper trough that moved over the region.

The Heritage City received about 59mm of rain over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast more showers for today but meteorologist Nicholas Shera said the falls would decrease from tomorrow.

He said the wet weather was due to the combination of a surface and upper trough moving over south-east Queensland.

"Those troughs over the region will weaken and move offshore by Tuesday... we can then expect temperatures to be about 2-4 degrees above the average March temperatures,” Mr Shera said.

"So far there have been some good falls in the last couple of days.”

With up to 58mm falling in Hervey Bay, the downpour comes after a continued dry spell on the Fraser Coast.

This January was the driest recorded in town since rainfall records started in 1999.

Maryborough received only 6.8mm of rain that same month, making it the driest January since 1882.

Mr Shera said there was still the potential of offload showers in the region today, but said most of the major showers had already passed.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 30 degrees in Hervey Bay today while Maryborough could reach a maximum of 31 degrees.

While both towns have a 60-70 per cent chance of rain, falls of up to 15mm are forecast for the Heritage City while Hervey Bay could receive a maximum of 5mm.