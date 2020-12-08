RAIN RELIEF: More precious drops falling on Fraser fire

FRASER ISLAND FIRE: The blackened border of where the fire reached in Happy Valley. Photo: Contributed

RAIN has returned to the Fraser Island fire zone on Tuesday night.

As of 5pm, 25mm of rain had fallen in just 10 minutes.

It comes after 26mm of rain fell in Happy Valley on Monday night.

For QFES Chief Superintendent Matthew Bulow the change in conditions couldn’t have come at a better time.

“There’s still fire on the island but the rain has had a good impact and suppressed some of those broader areas. The rain has aided us,” he said

“We have 11 aircraft operating over Fraser Island and it’s a good opportunity for us to attack those less intense fires after the rain, try and get on top of it.

“You’ve got increased humidity, increased moisture in the air which greatly assists in slowing the rate of fire as it takes away a lot the heat.

“The rains come down and in some areas it may have been able to put out some of those smouldering logs, put some of those sticks and twigs still smouldering. It’s integral to ground crews to get in there and put it out.”

Mr Bulow said without such rainfall, the bushfires on the island would have taken longer to put out.

“Certainly the rain overnight hasn’t been enough to fully extinguish the fire but it has assisted and aided us to lower the speed and intensity of the fire.”

Mr Bulow estimated QFES would need roughly 100mm of rain to fully extinguish the fire.

“We are forecast for some better rain over the next couple of days … it’s still going to take monitoring and patrolling to make sure there are still no spot fires.”