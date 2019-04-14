Rain shouldn't dampen Easter weekend fun

FUN WITH NO SUN: Tina Keenan, Kathie Miceli, Helen Martin and George Martin swimming in Lake McKenzie on an overcast day. Light showers have been forecast for the region this week as a ridge of high pressure makes its way up the east coast.

A WET Easter has been forecast for the Fraser Coast with light showers expected to hit Hervey Bay and Maryborough from today.

The rain won't provide much relief to struggling farmers but will bring a cool change to both cities as maximum temperatures linger around 26 to 28 degrees through the week.

Rain totals between 0-4mm are forecast through the week before up to 10mm falls in Hervey Bay on Friday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Maryborough is only expected to receive 6mm.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said a ridge of high pressure up the east coast was the reason behind the south-easterly winds and coastal showers blowing over the region.

"Most people should see just a few millimetres a day,” Ms Gardner said.

"These are just really light showers that are a very typical weather pattern for autumn.”

Last month, the Fraser Coast recorded its coldest day of the year as the mercury dropped to 16.8 degrees in Maryborough and 17.7 in Hervey Bay.