King tide 12:21pm - high tide on the Mary River at the Maryborough Rowing Club pontoon near Queens Park. More rain is expected over the next but expected to ease off. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Rain to continue but ease off

Glen Porteous
14th Feb 2020 9:30 AM
MORE rain is on the way for the Fraser Coast region but expect it to ease off after recent heavy downpours.

The recent deluge has filled dry rivers, creeks and dams.

It has also caused disruption on roads, with minor flooding closing some thoroughfares.

Bureau of Metrology forecaster Shane Kennedy said the rainfall would weaken over the next week due to atmospheric trough movements.

“There is expected to be a good change of heavy rainfall decreasing but there are still chances of thunderstorms and showers over the week,” Mr Kennedy said.

“There should be more isolated showers over the week for the region and mostly in the afternoon and evenings.”

He said currently there was an inland trough dragging deep, tropical air to southeast Queensland. An upper trough is enhancing the rainfall the region has been receiving.

The temperature for the region will be a bit cooler with a minimum of 22C to a maximum of 31C for the rest of the week.

Mr Kennedy said residents would not have to batten down the hatches with ex-tropical Cyclone Uesi expected to move away from the east coast and head further south.

“It will generate some swell on the east side of Fraser Island today and further south,” he said.

“A cold front will eventually push it across the Tasman Sea to the south of New Zealand and will gradually downgrade over the next couple of days.”

