Subscribe Digital Edition
Rain update: How much fell in storms and what’s coming

Carlie Walker
5th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
WHILE welcome rain was recorded, along with severe thunderstorms, in regions across Queensland last month, the Fraser Coast missed out a real soaking.

Peter Claassen, metrologist from the Bureau of Meterology, said in Hervey Bay 33mm of rain was recorded in October, compared to an average rainfall of 82mm.

In Maryborough. 35.8mm of rain was recorded, compared to an average of 76mm.

"The area was a bit unlucky to miss out - other locations got above average rainfall," he said.

In the next couple of days, dry conditions are expected on the Fraser Coast.

But Mr Claarssen said there was a strong possibility of showers and possible storms towards the weekend, which could see the region's fortunes change.

"There is a decent chance of thunderstorms," he said.

fcweather hervey bay maryborough rain rainfall
Fraser Coast Chronicle

