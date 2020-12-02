Menu
Drone stills taken by Glen Winney's of the fire burning on Fraser Island Picture Facebook/Glen Winney
Rain when? Bureau answers crucial question for Coast

Stuart Fast
2nd Dec 2020 5:00 PM
FIREFIGHTERS battling the devastating Fraser Island blaze are likely to be without rain help for at least another six days.

This is the dire prediction from the Bureau of Meteorology which says heavy falls are likely even further away.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff told the Chronicle on Wednesday the earliest chance of a shower for the Fraser Coast was Tuesday December 8. Just 10mm of rainfall is predicted.

So far, below average rainfall, warm air and heatwave conditions have contributed to the Fraser Island bushfire.

Ms Hoff said the region had experienced temperature rises of one to two degrees in the past week due to warm air moving down from the north, contributing to the dry conditions.

She said rainfall statistics for November 2020 were "very much below average," which also didn't help firefighting efforts on the ground.

In 2019, the Fraser Coast experienced similar below average rainfall and nearly missed out on the wet season altogether.

Ms Hoff said the La Nina weather event currently effecting Australia usually was associated with more rainfall, but expected rainfall simply had not arrived yet.

She said there was a greater chance of rain for the region moving into mid to late December.

As for the rest of this week, conditions are expected to remain hot and dry with temperatures in the low 30s.

A very high fire danger rating and total fire ban is also current.

