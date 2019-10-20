Rain won't be a worry after Coast floodway upgrade

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the floodway has been rebuilt to a higher standard.

THE sight of rain won't be a worry for those in the southern parts of the Fraser Coast after the new Gundiah floodway was completed.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the floodway has been rebuilt to a higher standard.

The new infrastructure will mean safer travel through Gundiah, Bauple and Tiaro during storms and floods.

"This will keep regional towns connected during extreme weather events," Mr Littleproud said.

"The $1.92 million project put in reinforced concrete approaches, two traffic lanes and two shoulders at Gutchy Creek Bridge on Netherby Road and a concrete floodway on Dakins Road.

"This is just another way we're making rural communities better prepared for future disasters."

Cameron Dick, state Minister responsible for the Queensland Reconstruction Authority, said delivering safer, stronger transport infrastructure is vital to help communities following natural disasters.

"If locals can get to work, to shops, to schools and health services, then our flood-affected towns are going to get back on track sooner," Mr Dick said.

"Netherby Road is a major connector road, so it's important we're getting traffic through again as quickly as possible after severe flooding events.

"The delivery of this project will also ensure local famers can get their produce to markets sooner after floods have been through.

"Keeping industry and business moving, whatever the weather, keeps our local economies strong."