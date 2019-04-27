WEATHER FORECAST: What you need to know for the weekend

Wet weather - Sunshine Coast visitors Peggy Bowser and her daughter Liana weren't going to let a little wet weather ruin their visit to the Bay. Peggy has been coming to the region since her mid twenties and was enjoying reliving the memories with her daughter.

FRASER Coasters can put away their umbrellas and plan a weekend outdoors because there is only a chance of an odd shower forecast.

Despite the region receiving about 10mm of rain between 9am and 4pm on Friday, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures above average for this time of the year.

For Maryborough's Model Engineers and Live Steamers Association, the drier forecast is good news.

On the last Sunday of the month, MELSA run miniature trains as part of Sunday in the Park Maryborough - a free community event.

President Dale McLennan said club members would arrive at Queens Park early Sunday morning and unless the grounds were waterlogged, the event would continue.

"For the past two months it has rained on the Saturday, but if the grass isn't mushy from a lot of rain, we can still run it and everyone can assume it's still going ahead," Mr McLennan said.

Maryborough Excelsior City Band spokesman Brett Davis said the free concert held at the event would move to the Excelsior Band Hall in the case of rain.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said the Fraser Coast could expect mostly sunny conditions until Tuesday with temperatures topping 28 degrees.

"Rainfall for the next couple of months will be a bit below average for May and average rainfall is expected for June and July," Ms Ford said.

"There will also be warmer than average days and nights for the next three months."