Raincheck on horse event

A raincheck for the Guy McLean Horseman Spectacular with it being postponed to April 18 with showers and storms predicted for this Saturday. Photo: Cody Fox

A raincheck for the Guy McLean Horseman Spectacular with it being postponed to April 18 with showers and storms predicted for this Saturday. Photo: Cody Fox

THE Guy McLean Spectacular has been postponed until April 18 due to expected thunderstorms across the region this weekend.

With spectator and participant safety concerns, the popular horseshow had to be pushed back.

It was going to be at the Seafront Oval, Pialba Saturday afternoon but according to the Bureau of Meteorology, there are expected showers with a possible storm.

Anyone who has purchased a ticket will have it automatically and transferred to the April event.

If you have any ticketing issues, please contact the Fraser Coast Tourism and Events at events@fcte.com.au.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at frasercoasttickets.com.au/event/10966