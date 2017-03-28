RAINFALL: Lenthalls Dam set to overflow due to heavy rain

WIDE Bay Water staff will monitor Lenthalls Dam this week, with rainfall as a result of tropical cyclone Debbie expected to cause the dam to overflow.



"Wide Bay Water and Waste Services staff are monitoring the dam level and will release water as necessary which will cut some low lying roads near the dam," Local Disaster Management Group Acting Chairman Councillor Stuart Taylor said.



Cr Taylor said Lenthall Dam was currently at 70% capacity.

While it's wet with more rain predicted, Lenthall Dam remains at 70 percent capacity.

Water has been released from the dam after rain in recent days as part of a plan to maintain environmental flows in the Burrum River.

"While the Burrum Number 1 weir near Howard is overflowing Lenthall Dam is only at 70 percent capacity," Director of Wide Bay Water and Waste Services, Peter Care said.

"Despite the rain the region is still on Level Two water restrictions.

"That might change after the rain but we'll have to wait to see."

Wide Bay Water staff are on alert and will monitor water level changes in the dam as the remains of Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie is predicted to move inland and then track south across Queensland.

To keep up-to-date with information coming from the BoM go to www.bom.gov.au/cyclone/ and media broadcasts.



It is anticipated that up to 200mm of rain could fall across the Fraser Coast as a result of the storm as it continues to move south.



"Given the predictions we should expect nuisance flooding as low lying roads are cut," Cr Taylor said.



"At this stage we are expecting rivers and streams across the region to rise, and perhaps cause some low level flooding."



"From the information we have now, the rainfall predictions are for between 25 and 50mm on Wednesday, between 50 and 100mm on Thursday and back down to between 15 and 25mm on Friday."

