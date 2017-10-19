Rainfall may not break Fraser Coast's drought: DAF

DROUGHT: A decision on drought declaration on the Fraser Coast won't be made yet

DROUGHT: A decision on drought declaration on the Fraser Coast won't be made yet Mike Knott BUN030717WEATHER2

DESPITE record rainfalls over the past few days, it may not be enough to break the drought on the Fraser Coast.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries said there would be no decision on the current drought declaration until pastures, crops and water supplies were assessed.

It follows the Fraser Coast being drought declared in March.

"Although the recent rain is posing challenges for producers and communities in the Fraser Coast, the rain is being broadly welcomed following a dry winter and a warmer than average September,” the spokeswoman said.

"While this rain is welcome, it's important to not make a decision on the drought declaration until the full extent of the response to the rain to pastures, crops and water supplies has been assessed.”

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC>>

Drought declarations are made on advice by Local Drought Committees (LDC), comprised of primary producers and industry representatives.

LDCs usually meet at the end of each wet season to assess conditions like pasture quality and water availability.

A decision is then made based on the results.

"LDCs generally wait and see what the summer wet season will bring, what sort of pasture growth is generated over summer, and how much water supplies are replenished,” the spokeswoman said.

"The LDC needs to be confident there is likely to be enough feed and water to get through to the next wet season before making any recommendations to the Minister on the status of drought declarations.”

Hervey Bay has broken a record for the wettest October, with a total of 416mm for the month.