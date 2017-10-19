26°
News

Rainfall may not break Fraser Coast's drought: DAF

DROUGHT: A decision on drought declaration on the Fraser Coast won't be made yet
DROUGHT: A decision on drought declaration on the Fraser Coast won't be made yet Mike Knott BUN030717WEATHER2
Blake Antrobus
by

DESPITE record rainfalls over the past few days, it may not be enough to break the drought on the Fraser Coast.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries said there would be no decision on the current drought declaration until pastures, crops and water supplies were assessed.

It follows the Fraser Coast being drought declared in March.

"Although the recent rain is posing challenges for producers and communities in the Fraser Coast, the rain is being broadly welcomed following a dry winter and a warmer than average September,” the spokeswoman said.

"While this rain is welcome, it's important to not make a decision on the drought declaration until the full extent of the response to the rain to pastures, crops and water supplies has been assessed.”

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC>>

Drought declarations are made on advice by Local Drought Committees (LDC), comprised of primary producers and industry representatives.

LDCs usually meet at the end of each wet season to assess conditions like pasture quality and water availability.

A decision is then made based on the results.

"LDCs generally wait and see what the summer wet season will bring, what sort of pasture growth is generated over summer, and how much water supplies are replenished,” the spokeswoman said.

"The LDC needs to be confident there is likely to be enough feed and water to get through to the next wet season before making any recommendations to the Minister on the status of drought declarations.”

Hervey Bay has broken a record for the wettest October, with a total of 416mm for the month.

Topics:  department of agriculture and fisheries fcweather fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
SAD LOSS: Coen Ashton dies in hospital after brave fight

SAD LOSS: Coen Ashton dies in hospital after brave fight

Friends are sharing their memories of the much-loved former Maryborough man.

Crowd cheers as punches thrown in public carpark

Joshua David Jebbink.

Witnesses filmed the events unfold on their phones.

Family trapped in home after rain floods driveway

Takura resident Maggie Francic at the entrance to her property.

Maggie Francic was unable to leave her home due to flood waters.

Maryborough woman taken to hospital after lightning strike

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.

A woman called paramedics on Tuesday night.

Local Partners