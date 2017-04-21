Rainfall overnight and what's ahead for Fraser Coast

IT was a wet night on the Fraser Coast with the Bureau of Meteorology recording falls for Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

In the Bay 8.6mm was recorded and 9.6mm in Maryborough.

The majority of the falls fell in the early hours of Friday morning.

Our neighbours in Gympie received 9.8mm.

We can expect a shower or two across the region on Friday with tops of 26-27 degrees forecast.

There are showers forecast over the weekend and into Monday.

A sunny Tuesday and Wednesday are in store with possible showers later in the week.