Rainfall from overnight storm and what's ahead for region

The Bureau of Meteorology radar shows showers crossing Hervey Bay about 6am on Thursday.

A COMBINED 63.2mm of rain fell on Hervey Bay and Maryborough in the overnight storms.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 23.4mm was recorded in Hervey Bay and 39.8mm in Maryborough.

The majority of the rain fell in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At 6am, light showers were still sweeping across areas of Hervey Bay and Fraser Island.

More showers are forecast during the day and into Thursday, with a shower or two predicted for Friday and into the weekend for Hervey Bay.

Maryborough may get more storm activity on Wednesday and into Thursday within similar conditions to the Bay over the weekend.

When we did a shout out on Facebook during the showers to hit the region about midday Tuesday, there were reports of decent rainfall across the region including 30mm on Ghost Hill, rainfall at Sunshine Acres and other suburbs across the region, while some missed out.

Maryborough's top temp for the week is forecast to reach 34 degrees on Friday, while the Bay will be slightly cooler at 32 degrees.

The long-term average for rainfall in March is 139.7mm in Hervey Bay and 151.9mm in Maryborough.

So far the month's rainfall is well below these figures.

