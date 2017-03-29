RAINFALL WATCH: Residents share their falls from overnight

UPDATE: Residents from around the region have shared unofficial rainfall recordings from different suburbs as the region experiences a wet start to the day.

While Hervey Bay had official reports of nearly 60mm overnight, it seems to have been patchy across other areas as to how much fell.

In Tinana Helen McDonald only recorded 6mm while Joy Oliver said she had 60mm (but didn't say where).

In Susan River Muzza Kimba recorded 60mm since the rain started on Tuesday afternoon.

There are reports of 60mm in Point Vernon overnight

Craignish had rain all night and the wet continued this morning.

Tim Day said he didn't have a drop of rain on Queen St.

"I've been awake since about 5.30am..it did rain a little overnight but not much," he said.

Sam Gibson said they got 40mm in 24 hours up until Wednesday morning.

"Just checked it again now and it's already got 12 mm in it," he said.

Vanessa Lazarus is loving the rain.

"Not only because it's cooler but my grass has never looked so fabulous," she said.

EARLIER: It was a wet night on the Fraser Coast with official falls above 50mm in Hervey Bay.

The Bureau of Meteorology's official rainfall for Hervey Bay was 58.6mm overnight Tuesday with more on the way.

The rain started just after 2pm on Tuesday soon after ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie crossed the coast in North Queensland.

It rained every hour up until 6am on Wednesday with more rainfall continuing in areas of the region.

FOLLOW OUR CYCLONE DEBBIE UPDATES FOR THE LATEST NEWS

Maryborough received official falls of 6.2mm overnight.

How much rain did you record at your place? Join the discussion and have your say below.

The chance of rain has increased since Tuesday with a 95% chance of falls for Hervey Bay and a possible gusty storm.

Winds could reach 25kmh in the area. The rainfall has increased to a potential 90mm on Thursday.

Maryborough is also expected to receive showers and a potential storm on Wednesday with rain and potentially heavy falls on Thursday.

Rescue crews will be on standby throughout the Fraser Coast region as of Wednesday for potential severe rainfall and flooding.

