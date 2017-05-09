Raise a cuppa for cause at Sixty and Better

RAISE A GLASS: Sixty and Better’s Kate Burke encourages the community to go along to the group’s Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea, to raise funds for cancer and fill up on some of the best baked treats in town.

JUST by sipping tea and eating some of the best baked goods around, you can assist Hervey Bay's Sixty and Better in raising funds for Cancer Council Queensland.

Co-ordinator Kate Burke encouraged locals to raise a tea cup for the group's 10th annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday, May 18.

The event has raised close to $12,000 for Cancer Council Queensland over the years, with around 110 attendees at previous events.

Ms Burke said it is a cause close to the hearts of many members.

"Cancer is such a large part of our lives and affects us all," she said.

"Every dollar we raise will make a difference in the lives of local cancer sufferers, so invite your neighbours and friends to come along.

"Everyone is welcome to attend and raise much-needed funds for Cancer Council Queensland."

Ms Burke said a morning of great entertainment was guaranteed with morning tea, live entertainment, quizzes, raffles and delicious food, tea and coffee.

"Make sure you come dressed in rainbow colours to show support for all cancer sufferers, as there will be prizes for best dressed and most outrageous outfit," she said.

"We are still seeking donations for the raffle and asking for people to let us know if they would like to donate cakes or biscuits for the morning tea."

The event will run from 9am-noon, at Dan Dinna House, 459 Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay.

Tickets are $10 per person and includes a delicious morning tea.

Purchase your ticket for the event before the RSVP date of May 13 by phoning 41946781.