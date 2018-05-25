Menu
Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at Arkarra Tea Gardens - Staff and helpers from Arkarra Tea Gardens and Hervey Bay RSL who helped make the event a success.
News

Raising tea cups to fight cancer

25th May 2018 12:01 AM

AMONG the trees and huts, Arkarra Tea Gardens was the perfect place to host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event.

About 100 people came to the occasion on Thursday, raising $6800 to be donated to Cancer Council Queensland to help fight the deadly disease.

Lindy Smith and Mara Garaudo enjoying a cuppa.
Staff from Hervey Bay RSL lent a hand with catering.

Arkarra Tea Gardens owner Russell Czinege said the morning's success meant it would most likely return in future years.

Ros Robertson and Paula Hewett brought their smiles along.
"Nearly 20 local businesses contributed through either time, money or donations,” Mr Czingege said.

"Raising for Cancer Council is a great cause as cancer effects all of us.

"It was a perfect morning with friends and family.”

Musician Frank Benn provided the entertainment.
The fundraiser was organised by group Ladies Who Lunch. It was their 10th year organising an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event.

Hervey Bay RSL contributed $1000 towards the total donation tally.

Did your company or community group hold a morning tea? Send in your pictures to editorial@frasercoastchronicle. com.au

    Local Partners