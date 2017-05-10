Raising your cups once more for a great cause

Hervey Bay Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing Program Inc is holding a Biggest Morning Tea next week.

FOR the past decade the Hervey Bay Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing Program Inc members have been raising funds for life-saving treatment and research for the Queensland Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea and this year is no different.

Coordinator of the local organisation, Kate Burke, encouraged locals to get on board.

"Cancer is such a large part of our lives and affects us all,” Ms Burke said.

"A lot of our members are seniors and they see suffering, as we hear a lot form out member they know someone who is suffering, it is a big part of lives and this is the only fundraiser we do which is the biggest event for the year.

"Everyone is welcome to attend and raise much-needed funds for Cancer Council Queensland.

"Every dollar we raise will make a difference in the lives of local cancer sufferers, so invite your neighbours and friends to come along.”

The dedicated team has raised $12,000 since their morning tea debut, and believe this year will raise more than $2,000 with about 100 supporters anticipated.

"We are still seeking donations for the raffle and asking for people to let us know if they would like to donate cakes or biscuits for the morning tea,” she said.

The rainbow-themed day will be a day of education and inspiration for those battling or who have lost loved ones to the illness.

"It will be a rainbow theme, we want bright and cheery colours,” Ms Burke said

"We know that people are suffering so we want to make it nice and bright to help everyone have a good day.

"We have a great morning planned with live entertainment from our in-house guitar group, quizzes, raffles, and delicious food, tea and coffee.

"Make sure you come dressed in rainbow colours to show support for all cancer sufferers, as there will be prizes for best dressed and most outrageous outfit.”

The event will be held on Thursday 18th May from 9am until 12pm, at Dan'Dinna House.

Tickets are $10 per person and include morning tea.

Purchase tickets before May 13 by phoning (07) 4194 6781.