Rally, in any car, for angels cause

GET INVOLVED: RDT Angels committee's (from left) Jackie Bystrom, Kevin Mobbs, Eleni Hill and Teresa South invite you to decorate your car for the Scavenger Car Rally and help raisie funds for MACE, Angel Flight, Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary and a charity of choice for the business winner. Boni Holmes

YOU can have bragging rights bestowed on you when you enter into the RDT Angels inaugural Scavenger Car Rally on October 20.

Committee member Eleni Hill said it was going to be so much fun.

"This is a good old fashioned car rally - teams can pit their intelligence and problem solving skills against each other driving to a number of destinations where you will find clues to discover the next checkpoint.

"The last checkpoint will be at the showgrounds where there will be food and drinks and entertainment."

Eleni said any vehicle can be used for the event.

There will be prizes for best dressed car, best dressed person, best photo, lucky door and more.

The theme is RDT Angela pink and blue. Cost is driver and navigator $40, late registration $45, seat-belted passenger $10, business entrants $100 per car.

The rally will start and finish at the Maryborough Showgrounds with wine and boutique beer tasting and nibbles after the event.

For information, phone Eleni 0433633899 or elenimoo@live.com, Teresa 0409032222 or Karrie 0448779728.

Registration can be made at Dan Murphys, Richmond St, Maryborough every Saturday until September 22.

Funds will go to Angel Flight, Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary and MACE.