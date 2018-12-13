Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

OPINION: The Seagulls need your support to survive

Matthew McInerney
by
13th Dec 2018 7:27 AM

THERE is no sports journalist who enjoys covering bad news and this week's revelations about the Hervey Bay Seagulls' dire situation could not be worse for local rugby league.

The Seagulls are in more than a spot of bother, crippled by a six-figure debt and poor results in the senior competition, but a strong and focused committee proved there was a way back.

Tough decisions are often unpopular, but the club still managed to eliminate almost 40 per cent of its debt in just one season.

It will take some time for the club to get back on its feet - it would take at least two more similarly stringent seasons to be well in the black - but there is no doubt that with the right people at the club, it can work.

There are certainly a lot of unanswered questions about how the club was able to accumulate such a debt and I'm sure that is what the club, Bundaberg Rugby League and Queensland Rugby League officials have discussed.

That will come out with time, but for the now the Seagulls need the support of the town it calls home and the best chance to do that is at Stafford Park from 5.30pm today.

There is a real danger the club will not be able to participate in the 2019 BRL season, and should that happen it would be the saddest chapter in the Seagulls' proud history.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg rugby league fcleague fcopinion fcsport hervey bay seagulls rugby league
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Huge debt leaves Hervey Bay rugby league club in crisis

    premium_icon Huge debt leaves Hervey Bay rugby league club in crisis

    Rugby League The sad and sorry state of Hervey Bay Seagulls' financial woes has been exposed as the proud club fights for survival.

    Get ready to party M'boro, Christmas event still to go-ahead

    Get ready to party M'boro, Christmas event still to go-ahead

    News Ho-ho-ho! Christmas event still to go-go-go!

    No charges to be laid against council pest, say police

    premium_icon No charges to be laid against council pest, say police

    News It comes after Fraser Coast councillor addresses were published

    Big catch on early present

    premium_icon Big catch on early present

    News Addie Priala thought all his Christmas' had come at once.

    • 13th Dec 2018 9:21 AM

    Local Partners