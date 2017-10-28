Ram raid causes $100,000 in damage to Fraser Coast business

The damage that was done to Glenwood's Pacific Petroleum service station after a ram raid at the business on Friday night.

The damage that was done to Glenwood's Pacific Petroleum service station after a ram raid at the business on Friday night. Contributed

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A RAM raid carried out at a service station in Glenwood has cost the business at least $100,000.

The shocking incident happened at the Pacific Petroleum outlet on Arborten Rd about 11.20pm on Friday night.

Chris Yates, the manager of the store, said he had received a phone call from the security company letting him know the alarms were going off.

"I got here as quick as I could. The police were just behind me," he said.

The damage was considerable - the dual cab white Toyota ute used in the ram raid had smashed through the glass front windows off the shop and destroyed stock and caused enormous damage to the inside of the business.

Jennifer Jean, retail manager of Pacific Petroleum, said the person had walked over to the ATM machine, tried to lift it and found it securely bolted down.

"He tried for the ATM," she said.

"He didn't take anything but he did $100,000 worth of damage."

The person was wearing a motorcycle helmet and was of slim build.

Mr Yates said police told them the car used in the ram raid was stolen from Maryborough a week ago.

While the business will reopen on Sunday morning thanks to the hard work of those involved in the business and those who have helped carry out repairs, the service station still lost a day of trading.

Ms Jean said Glenwood had shown considerable community spirit, with plenty of people offering to lend a hand in the aftermath of the incident.

"The community has shown us nothing but support," she said.

"It's nothing short of amazing, donating time and effort to help and assistance and support - it's mind blowing.

"Labourers came out at short notice to help fix the damage. It's absolutely amazing."