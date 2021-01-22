RAM RAID: Jewellery thieves smash into shopping centre doors

The ram raid reportedly happened in the old section of Stockland Hervey Bay Picture: Supplied

Two cars and at least three people were reportedly involved in a ram raid of the Stockland shopping centre at Hervey Bay this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said initial reports indicated that two cars had gone to the shopping centre and one of them drove through the front doors at 3am on Friday.

The spokeswoman alleged some occupants of the car ran into a jewellery shop, grabbed some jewellery and "drove off into an unknown direction".

The spokeswoman said there was extensive damage but at the time of publishing was unable to confirm how much stock was stolen.

There are reports it isn't the first time that particular jewellery store has been targeted.

It comes as two burnt out cars were found on Churchill Mine Rd at Torbanlea this morning.

Social media users have speculated that they were the cars involved in the incident at Stockland.

More to come.