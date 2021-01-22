Menu
The ram raid reportedly happened in the old section of Stockland Hervey Bay Picture: Supplied
News

RAM RAID: Jewellery thieves smash into shopping centre doors

Lacee Froeschl
22nd Jan 2021 3:30 PM
Two cars and at least three people were reportedly involved in a ram raid of the Stockland shopping centre at Hervey Bay this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said initial reports indicated that two cars had gone to the shopping centre and one of them drove through the front doors at 3am on Friday.

The spokeswoman alleged some occupants of the car ran into a jewellery shop, grabbed some jewellery and "drove off into an unknown direction".

The spokeswoman said there was extensive damage but at the time of publishing was unable to confirm how much stock was stolen.

There are reports it isn't the first time that particular jewellery store has been targeted.

It comes as two burnt out cars were found on Churchill Mine Rd at Torbanlea this morning.

Social media users have speculated that they were the cars involved in the incident at Stockland.

More to come.

There is public speculation that two burnt-out cars located at Churchill Mine Rd at Torbanlea may have been involved in a ram raid of Stockland's Hervey Bay on Friday morning. Picture: Niall Saxby/Facebook
fraser coast break and enter jewellery queensland police service stockland hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

