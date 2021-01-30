Menu
News

RAM RAID: Police release images of men after break in

Carlie Walker
30th Jan 2021 11:30 AM
Images have been released of three men police believe could assist in their investigations after a Hervey Bay shopping centre was broken into during the early hours of January 22.

About 3am, a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe was used to force entry into a shopping centre on Central Ave in Urraween, where it was then driven into the roller door of a jewellery store.

The three men – four in total, including the driver – then stole a quantity of jewellery including diamond pendants consisting of yellow, white and rose gold, earrings, watches and a variety of coloured stones from smashed cabinets.

A second vehicle, a blue 2020 Ford Puma was also used during the smash and grab, with the offenders running back and forth between the store and the station wagon.

Both vehicles were then driven out the same way they came in via the transit driveway towards Sterling Ave.

Both vehicles which were later located burnt out at Torbanlea, were stolen from a Maryborough car dealership on Adelaide Street around an hour before the ram-raid.

Anyone with vision or further information is urged to contact police.

