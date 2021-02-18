RAMPING: Hospital waits at M’boro v Hervey Bay revealed

Hervey Bay Hospital is falling short of the state target when it comes to getting patients off ambulance stretchers and into the emergency department.

The statewide target aims to have 90 per cent of patients offloaded to the emergency department within half an hour.

But new data from December 2020 revealed in Hervey Bay, 79.8 per cent of patients were being admitted within the recommended time frame.

That figure has worsened since the same time last year, when 83.3 per cent of patients brought to the hospital by ambulance were admitted within half an hour.

It's also clear the Bay hospital is getting busier.

There was a significant increase in presentations to the emergency department year on year, with 4058 presentations in December last year compared to 3681 presentations in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Maryborough Hospital was meeting its targets, with 94.9 per cent of patients brought in by ambulance treated within the recommended time frame in December last year, an improvement on 90.4 per cent in December 2019.

There was a drop in the number of presentations to Maryborough emergency department between December 2019 and December 2020, with 2120 patients treated compared to 1947.

A spokeswoman from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said the organisation was constantly looking at ways it could enhance its service provision and patient flow, including actively monitoring presentation and performance data to help plan and respond to the needs of the community.

"The latest available data shows that our Fraser Coast emergency teams are treating the vast majority of patients within clinically recommended time frames - including all Category 1 patients, whose conditions are most urgent," she said.

"This is despite activity levels at Wide Bay hospitals now exceeding those prior to the start of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

"The increase in activity is partly due to our services returning largely to business as usual following COVID-19 disruptions last year, and partly due to our constantly growing and ageing population - with anecdotal evidence indicating a significant real estate and population boom in recent months, particularly on the Fraser Coast.

"We are currently implementing a range of processes in an effort to maximise or increase capacity and improve patient flow from our emergency departments to our inpatient wards, including planning for the annual rise in demand we typically see during the winter months."