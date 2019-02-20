R&W real estate opens in Hervey Bay

BACK IN THE BAY: Dirk and Sally Van Den Heuvel have opened a R&W Bespoke real estate agency in Hervey Bay. The two returned to the area a few years ago after a brief absence.

THE bold red R&W logo is set for a comeback, with Hervey Bay couple Dirk and Sally Van Den Heuvel opening a new Richardson and Wrench real estate office.

The couple made a lifestyle decision five years ago to settle in Hervey Bay, allowing Sally to reconnect with her family and Dirk to enjoy a seachange that came with the bonus of some of the best fishing to be found in Queensland.

"We love the lifestyle," Sally said.

"Dirk loves his fishing. We were previously at Bribie Island so Hervey Bay is a bit of an improvement on the fishing.

"We moved back in 2015 for family reasons and I semi-grew up here, so all my friends and colleagues are all still here and I kept in contact with them."

The couple's decision to relaunch a real estate business with Richardson and Wrench was driven by the good reputation the brand had enjoyed over many years.

After opening on February 1, Sally said the business was off to a terrific start, with a number of listings already on the books.

"It's early days yet but we feel we have got off to a great start," Sally said.

"We are really happy with the results so far.

"We are trying to get the brand out there as much as we can and get people familiar with it again."

Dirk and Sally both have a strong network of community connections locally and further afield.

In his earlier career Dirk travelled extensively up and down the eastern seaboard as a senior sales executive for two of Australia's largest blue-chip timber companies.

It is from his deep experience in the timber and housing industry that he developed his personal credo that has served him well in life and business - do as you say and say what you mean.

Sally has spent a decade in real estate and returning to Hervey Bay after a brief absence has allowed her to pick up the friendships and business relationships built when she first moved to the area in the early 1990s.

An accomplished sportswoman, Sally devoted much of her early years in Hervey Bay to equestrian activities, competing in dressage at FEI Intermediate level.

Her dressage skills and involvement in inter-city tennis contributed to her once being named Hervey Bay Sportsperson of the Year.

R&W managing director Andrew Cocks said Dirk and Sally would have the backing of Australia's oldest real estate company with the bonus of local brand recognition.

"Community involvement, coupled with integrity and honesty are values cherished by our network and we are delighted to have Dirk and Sally join us to continue that legacy," MrCocks said.

"The way we live and work and in fact where we live and work is rapidly changing and Dirk and Sally are the embodiment of this change, having established their office under the R&W Bespoke franchise model."

Phone 4128 3763 or email herveybay@randw.com.au.