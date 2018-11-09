Menu
Crime

Random breath test leads to drug charges

Annie Perets
by
9th Nov 2018 3:28 PM
A 35-YEAR-OLD Mooloolaba man will front court for drug and drug utensil possession, after he was allegedly busted with illegal items inside his car.

Police pulled him over on Elizabeth St, Urangan at about 3.40am on November 7.

They were conducting random breath tests at the time.

The search of the Ford Falcon Silver Sedan allegedly revealed a clip seal bag containing drugs, as well as a glass pipe.

The accused will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 22.

