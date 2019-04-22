Ranger numbers to increase on Fraser after dingo attack

One of the well renowned dingoes of Fraser Island. Photo Lauren Bath/Tourism and Events Queensland

THE number of rangers on Fraser Island will increase by 50 per cent in response to a horror dingo attack early on Good Friday.

Tourists will also receive more face-to-face education about dingo safety after a 14-month-old boy was dragged from the camper trailer he was sleeping in with his parents.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the ranger boost would begin immediately during the remaining Easter and Anzac Day periods.

"Our thoughts are with the little boy and his family who have been through this tragic ordeal," she said.

"The extra rangers will ensure all visitors to the island are remaining vigilant and following the dingo-safe messaging.

"The implementation plan was due to be reviewed later in the year, but I have asked the Department of Environment and Science to review it as a matter of urgency."

Ms Enoch said the government wanted to ensure a health dingo population was maintained, while also minimising the risk of negative encounters with people.

"The continued safety of visitors to K'gari is a priority.

"We want to ensure all the action the government undertakes in relation to dingoes is based on the best available science and advice."

Meanwhile, the boy's parents have released a statement thanking everyone who helped cared for their son.

It is understood the toddler underwent surgery at the Queensland's Children's Hospital it the weekend.

"He has suffered multiple puncture wounds to his neck and skull," the statement read.

"He is also being treated for a fracture to his skull and will undergo further surgery.

"Our son is doing well and in a stable condition."

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander said the incident was "incredibly distressing".

He said rogue dingoes that attacked people could not be tolerated, urging the government to euthanise the dingoes responsible, but he stopped short of calling for a cull.