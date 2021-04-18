Menu
Fraser Island Dingo
Rangers search for witnesses to Fraser dingo attack

Carlie Walker
18th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
An appeal has been made for witnesses to Saturday's dingo attack on a two year child to come forward.

The attack happened near a private residence at Orchid Beach about 7.30am when the toddler wandered away from the holiday home while his parents slept.

Neighbours overheard the noise made by the attack and came to the toddler's rescue.

Rangers have interviewed some witnesses to the incident, however, those first on the scene have so far not been able to be located.

Rangers are seeking assistance from the first responders and any other witnesses to come forward to help investigating rangers understand better what happened and help with information on the dingo involved in the attack.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a toddler to hospital, after he was attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island, early this morning. It's believed the child, who was holidaying with his family, had been playing outside a house, when neighbours heard a commotion. They reportedly went to investigate and saw a dingo attacking the toddler., They intervened and emergency servi
Any decisions about the management of the dingo will be made once a positive identification is confirmed and in collaboration with key stakeholders, including traditional owners, the Butchulla.

People are reminded to be dingo safe and not to feed or interact with the animals as this may contribute to their habituation and may have consequences.

Dingoes that lose their natural wariness of people and become habituated may become aggressive while seeking food.

