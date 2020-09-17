Ranked: Queenland’s most influential Instagram stars

Queensland's top Instagram influencers made their name in sport or through a love of fast cars and makeup. But some are famous and infuential just for being famous.

Some were famous from the moment they were born, like Steve Irwin's son Robert.

But most of Queensland's top Instagram influencers built their fame - and many their fortune - on the social media site.

It seems if you're a sporting star, look great in a bikini or even if you're a dab hand at applying makeup, there is a packet to be made in this new world of pseudo advertising.

We take a look at some of the more successful people on Insta.

Robert Irwin at his home at Australia Zoo.

ROBERT IRWIN

@robertirwinphotography

2.6 million followers 5.8 per cent engagement, 150,000 likes per post.

Website Heepsy, which tracks those big on Insta, estimates the son of Australia Zoo icon Steve Irwin could make $12,000 to $22,000 per promotional post if he wished.

It's not just his massive following that makes him an advertiser's dream.

Sunshine Coast-based Irwin also boasts huge engagement (anything over 5 per cent is considered very good), which translates into money in the bank.

Every one of Irwin's major life events has been documented in the media or online, it seems, which also helps to keep his profile sky high.

Model Sarah Magusara has been sharing dance video's via TikTok app. Picture: TikTok

SARAH MAGUSARA

@sarahmagusara

1.5 million followers, 4 per cent engagement, 59,000 likes per post

Depending on your age, Sarah Magusara is either the girl you want to be, or the most famous Australian you've never heard of.

The 19-year-old Brisbane mum and Instagram model is also a top Tiktok influencer with 16.4 million followers.

She began uploading photos of her daily life on Instagram in 2014. She quickly gained a loyal following for her bubbly dance and fitness videos that feature both her and her adorable young daughter.

Eddie Attar.

EDDIE ATTAR

@eddieattar

120,000 followers, 10.6 per cent engagement, 12,000 likes per post

While the total number of the Brisbane-based muso and dad's followers might be relatively small compared to the top influencers, Attar's healthy engagement percentage means he can earn a premium per post.

That following also feeds into his music sales and ticket sales.

AMY SHEPPARD

@amysheppardpie

78,000 followers, 2.3 per cent engagement, 1700 likes per post

The Brisbane singer-songwriter and Insta influencer revealed in 2019 that she was ditching Instagram filters and retouching to show her "dimply bum'' after a lifelong struggle with her body image.

She sparked a nationwide social media movement empowering women to embrace their insecurities using the hashtag "#kissmyfatass", saying she was fed up with the push to present a flawless body on Instagram.

The vocalist in her band Sheppard, co-founded by her brother George, has won a string of awards and their music maintains a public profile that drives her Insta following.

Matt Renshaw and partner Josie Harvey. Picture: Mark Cranitch

MATT RENSHAW

@mattrenshaw449

75,000 followers, 4.8% engagement, 3600 likes per post.

The Brisbane northside batsman, who still has the occasional hit out with his old Toombul club and lives in Wavell Heights, has had a healthy Insta following since bursting on to the cricket scene.

After a stellar start to his cricketing career he hit a rough patch but his profile in the sport will keep him a star on social media for some time to come.

Instagram image of Miann Scanlan.

MIANN SCANLAN

@miannscanlan

48,600 followers at her peak, now down to 45,600. At one time asked up to $1050 for video posts.

Brisbane "influencer" Miann Scanlan appears to be winding down her public account after last year launching a brazen 30th birthday campaign asking for freebies from top publicity agencies.

She set herself up as an influencer in 2013 while still in her 20s.

The controversial birthday campaign featured a page of gift ideas, including luxury candles, monogrammed gifts, gold jewellery, beauty products, flowers, homewares, decor, furniture and clothing.

She also helpfully provided her dress and shoe size, as well as jewellery colour (gold, of course) and colour palette neutrals with a delivery address for her Brisbane CBD apartment.

Initial Instagram stories were free of charge for the campaign, in August last year, with $50 charged per additional frame posted.

At the time Scanlan charged $600 for a non-exclusive brand tag image post and $750 for a 15 second non-exclusive brand tag video post.

Exclusive brand tag images were charged at $850 per image post and 15 second exclusive brand tag videos cost $1050.

It's not known what, if anything, she charges these days.

Noosa curve model Bree McCann.

BREE MCCANN

@breemcann

220,000 followers, 0.8% engagement, 900 posts, estimated cost of promotional video $5300 to $9800

The Noosa-based model and swimwear designer also attracted headlines after scoring a government exemption to travel to the US for work last September.

As well as Insta earns, she has launched a swimwear label - Code B - which caters for sizes 10-20. She is a 12-14.

When she started modelling 10 years ago after leaving a promising basketball career, she found it difficult to book jobs because she was considered "too small" for plus-size jobs and "not quite small enough" for mainstream shoots.

But changes in attitude to larger models has seen the Insta fortunes of the double-degree University of Queensland graduate blossom.

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn. Picture: Liam Kidston

CHRIS LYNN

@lynny-50

460,000 followers, 9.9% engagement, estimated promotional post cost $3.3-$6.2k

The right-handed, top order batsman and Brisbane Heat star was educated at Nudgee before graduating from the Queensland Academy of Sport.

When not on professional duties he plays senior cricket for Toombul District Cricket Club on the northside, but it is his Indian Premier League exploits which have massively built his Insta following.

He reveals a lot, including family moments, making him beloved of fans here and on the subcontinent.

CHARLIE CAMERON

@charliecameron23

50,000 followers

While the Lions star forward is popular on Insta in his own right, the social media service came back to bite him last year.

Hoons from Brisbane's notorious Southside Gang took to Instagram and Facebook to taunt him after posing with a white Mercedes Benz identical to the car stolen from him days earlier.

The gang had the audacity to tag Cameron's Instagram account.

The same photo was re-posted by another crime account with the caption: HAHAHAH

Margo and Corey Parker. Picture: Marc Robertson

MARGAUX PARKER

@margaux-parker

17,200 followers, 5829 posts

The well-known Triple M The Big Breakfast host and wife of the Broncos' Corey Parker has a loyal Insta following.

To her great credit she also has used her profile to get out the message about body image on Instagram and other platforms.

Insta trolls frequently goad her about her weight but she has publicly talked about how she has stared down her faceless critics.

"They had noticed I have gotten 'bigger & bigger' and that I should 'put down the food' you 'fat mole''," Parker said on her Insta account last July.

"Clearly this is their issue, not mine. But, still, why are they so focused on how I look, as opposed to how happy I am or how I chose to live my life … free from the skewed ideals of what beauty is."

Quade Cooper.

QUADE COOPER

@quadecooper

496,000 followers, 1108 posts

Rugby's highest-paid club footballer at $600k-plus a year, he has made more appearances on humble suburban fields than with the Wallabies.

But that hasn't held back the Bulimba local's popularity with fans. His following is no doubt also helped by the attention given to his model girlfriend Laura Dundovic.

He has added more than 100,000 Insta followers in the past three years alone.

Tammy Hembrow at Currumbin Beach. Picture: Instagram

TAMMY HEMBROW

@tammyhembrowfitness; @hembrow-updates; @tammy-edits

12 million followers, earns up to $53,000 per post

Meet Australia's highest-earning influencer.

The 26-year-old Gold Coast fitness model shares videos of her family, lip-synching, dancing and hanging out at home. Pretty much anything, really.

Her Instagram account has allowed her to launch a series of successful business ventures, including the TammyFit app.

She recently caused a stir over a pair of "naked" gym tights that flaunted her booty, and most recently shared a video of herself in a skimpy bikini with a body-positive message.

Car influencer Alexandra Hirschi.

ALEX HIRSCHI

@supercarblondie

6.4 million followers, up to $45,000 per post

A car nut since her childhood in rural Boonah, southwest of Brisbane, she's turned that hobby into a glamorous and extremely lucrative $2 million-per-year profession.

The 34-year-old, who is now based in Dubai, has amassed a 30 million-strong social media following thanks to her fun car-related content on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

And it's making her rich, with the former journalist taking out the title of the world's most successful "carfluencer".

According to comparison site GoCompare, Ms Hirschi has topped this year's carfluencer rich list with an estimated yearly income of $2 million.

That equates to a staggering $A45,174 for every Instagram post.

The down-to-earth Aussie now has more than 6.4 million followers on Instagram, 9 million on Facebook and 3.61 million YouTube subscribers, with a single video showing her perform a classic TikTok dance in front of a Bugatti attracting 3.4 million views.

Before launching the wildly successful Supercar Blondie brand, Ms Hirschi was a professional TV and radio broadcast journalist.

She's also been awarded Influencer of the Year by Esquire Middle East, Vlogger of the year by Cosmopolitan Magazine ME and Lifestyle Influencer of the year from the Monaco Influencer Awards.

Make-up queen Evan Morgan. Picture Evan Morgan

MONIQUE ABEL

@moniqueabelmakeup

60,000 followers, 676 posts

The Townsville social media makeup artist realised after leaving school that she could turn her passion into a business.

"When social media began to take off, I realised there was a market online and began sharing my own makeup looks in short YouTube tutorials and photos on my Instagram platform,'' she said.

"A few months into it, I began to gain an international following and started receiving emails, collaborations and brand offers from social media agencies and makeup brands who loved what I was doing and wanted to work with me.''

She has signed with international talent agency IMG, which includes clients such as Miranda Kerr, Gigi Hadid and LeBron James.

Originally published as Ranked: Queenland's most influential Instagram stars