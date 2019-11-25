Doctor's rape charge mentioned in court

A DOCTOR accused of sexually assaulting a patient wants certain evidence excluded ahead of his upcoming trial, a court has heard.

The doctor's case was mentioned before Hervey Bay District Court last week, in which it was said his case go to trial early next year.

The charge on the indictment is rape.

Police will allege he medical professional inappropriately touched a woman at a health clinic in Hervey Bay in October last year.

The doctor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was not present for the court hearing, during which his lawyer said that the matter could be listed for March 30 ahead of an application to exclude particular evidence.

Judge Nathan Jarro and the doctor's legal representative also discussed the possibility the trial could be moved to Brisbane.