Rape charges laid after sleeping, drunk teen attacked

A Coast man has been charged with three counts of rape.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenager while she was drunk and asleep at Maroochydore.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said detectives arrested the Cotton Tree man on Wednesday and charged him with three counts of rape.

Police will allege the man who was known to the victim took advantage of the 18-year-old woman while she was intoxicated and asleep at a Maroochydore address on August 16.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the alleged offence was yet another example of young men taking advantage of women who were intoxicated or asleep and were in no position to provide consent.

He said it was a "complete lack of control of behaviour and awareness of the law surrounding consent and the implications".

Sen-Sgt Edwards said reported sexual assaults as a result of dating sites like Tinder were becoming more common on the Coast.

"People are placing themselves in vulnerable situations with people they do not know," he said.

He said a platform called FetLife had also come to the attention of police.

FetLife is a social network for people into BDSM or anyone with a sexual fetish.