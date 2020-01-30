Menu
A man is on trial in the Maryborough District Court charged with rape.
Rape in park trial begins in Maryborough

Shaun Ryan
by
30th Jan 2020 12:28 PM
THE trial of a young man charged with raping his former friend in a park has begun in Maryborough.

Thomas Michael Maher has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and two of rape.

Crown prosecutor Natalie Lima delivered her opening statement on Thursday morning. 

She told the jury the crown will allege Mr Maher sexually assaulted and raped the complainant in a park while walking home after a night out with friends on December 30, 2018.

The court heard the complainant and Mr Maher previously knew each other but lost contact for a while before reconnecting in recent years. 

After Ms Lima concluded her opening statement, Judge Reid closed the court for the complainant to give evidence.

The trial continues.

