Rapist back in community despite breach

A KNIFE-wielding rapist who attacked a mother when her child was in the same room will be allowed out of prison despite breaching conditions of his release.

Travis Scott Jordan Henry was released from jail in July 2016 on strict conditions.

In 2003 a drunken Henry, armed with a knife, invaded a woman's home, woke her up and used her 10-month-old baby's cot to seal the door.

He then raped her several times and threatened her with violence.

He was sentenced to 11 years jail, but in 2014 a court decided he was to be jailed indefinitely. That indefinite order was discontinued in 2016.

Henry was previously held in Maryborough prison but was moved to Townsville before being released.

One release condition was that Henry abide by a curfew.

On Monday Brisbane Supreme Court heard that in January 2017 Henry had breached his curfew when he panicked after a housemate told him he wanted to speak to him about his "attitude".

Henry believed the man was going to attack him and fled the accommodation and ran to a woman's house where he asked her to call the police.

The court heard Henry appeared to have suffered a panic attack. Henry was arrested for breaching his curfew and has been in prison since January.

Two psychiatrists recommended to the court that Henry's supervised release continue.

Justice Martin Burns said Henry's breach was "unusual" and he believed it showed the supervision order was working.

"Clearly he knew enough to seek help when his mental health deteriorated - he did not hesitate to contact the police," he said.

Justice Burns told Henry if he breached his supervision conditions again he would go back behind bars. He ordered Henry be released back into the community on the existing conditions.

