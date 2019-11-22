Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dangerous sex offender Raynard Smith Jacob will soon be free.
Dangerous sex offender Raynard Smith Jacob will soon be free.
Crime

Rapist to walk from jail by Monday

Danielle Buckley
22nd Nov 2019 4:45 PM | Updated: 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAPIST and child sex offender who violently attacked a woman in a canefield will be released from jail, despite breaching his supervision order.

Queensland's Attorney-General did not oppose the release of Raynard Smith Jacob, 59, in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday after reports indicated he would be suitable for release.

The court heard that despite contravening a five-year supervision order made in 2015, Jacob would be able to walk from jail no later than noon on Monday.

Jacob was sentenced to six and a half years' jail in 2010 after pleading guilty in Cairns District Court to rape and assault with intent to rape.

He raped a 31-year-old in a cane paddock, placing his hands over her mouth and choking her with the strap of her bag when she bit him and tried to get away.

In 2003 he was given a six-month intensive correction order for indecently touching a 13-year-old girl who was staying at her grandmother's house.

Justice Peter Davis ordered Jacob remain on the supervision order until September 22, 2020.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

child abuse dangerous sex offender prison rape raynard smith jacob
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five jobs created ahead of region's digital licences rollout

        premium_icon Five jobs created ahead of region's digital licences rollout

        News The ambassadors will be tasked with championing the program, answering questions and helping people register

        Wanted woman: Accused on the run after court no-show

        premium_icon Wanted woman: Accused on the run after court no-show

        News A warrant was issued after woman accused of assault failed to show.

        $3M plan to fight sexual violence against Coast children

        premium_icon $3M plan to fight sexual violence against Coast children

        News The trials are part of a $12 million funding package

        Upgrades to dangerous Coast school crossing

        premium_icon Upgrades to dangerous Coast school crossing

        News The upgrades are expected to begin in coming weeks.