RAPUNZEL: Dani-Lee's chopping hair for hearty cause

HEARTY CAUSE: Dani-Lee Kershaw from Bauple is cutting her hair to be turned into a wig.

DANI-Lee Kershaw has not had a haircut for seven years.

It's not out of laziness but instead the Bauple resident has been growing out her locks to help sick children.

"You need at least 35cm of visible hair so it can be made into a wig and I'm up to about 50cm,” Ms Kershaw said.

"I have such a mop of hair that I can actually make a difference in someone's life.”

The hair will be donated to Variety, the Children's Charity.

"This is something I wanted to do before my hair turns grey,” Ms Kershaw said.

It can cost about $6000 to turn hair into a wig, and every donation helps.

Donate towards Ms Kershaw's chop here.

Her haircut is booked for May 27.