Rare car resting in Mary Valley could fetch half a million

A 1973 Ford Falcon has sat in a Mary Valley garage for almost three decades and could now be worth more than half a million dollars. Photos: 7NEWS

The Falcon, a GT RPO 83 model, was one of just 120 built in the 1970s for the original purchase price of about $4600.

Fast forward almost 50 years and the rare Ford has gone up for auction, where it could command more than half a million dollars from its next owner.

One of the current owners told 7NEWS the Falcon held a great deal of sentimental value since his father, who did work for the Ford Motor Group all those years ago, ended up with the keys.

"I can't remember my life without this car being in it, it's been part of my growing up, part of my childhood, it's a fairly unique car," the man told 7NEWS.

"It's taken us places we never thought it would go. It was an extremely quick vehicle in its day."

The man said the time had come for his family to move the vehicle on to help fund ongoing health care for his parents.

Fighting back tears, he said he had one very important request for the next owner: keep an iconic part of Australian history intact.

"Anybody who wants to buy this car, don't chop it up, don't make a hot rod out of it, keep it as it is," he said.

"It needs to be kept original."