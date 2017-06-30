Rare cars in town for Mary Poppins Festival

Len and Rosemary Kennedy from Toowoomba with their 1915 Model T Ford.

DOZENS of rare cars are in town for the Mary Poppins Festival.

Len and Rosemary Kennedy from Toowoomba have brought their 1915 Model T Ford to Maryborough for the event.

They are members of the Queensland Veteran Car Club and they, along with 48 other members, are staying at the Wallace Caravan Park.

The group was set to take part in a gaslight parade around the city last night ahead of Saturday's festival.

Mrs Kennedy said they had purchased the car in 1982.

"We're the third owners," she said.

The first owner had the car until the 1960s when someone purchased the car to restore it.

The first owner had put the car in a chook house for the chooks, Mr Kennedy said.

When the Kennedys bought the car they too did restoration work.

Mrs Kennedy said the car attracted plenty of attention wherever they went, with lots of people wanting to take photos of the classic car.