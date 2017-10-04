Rare negatives capture our region's history

HISTORY IN PRINT: Museum historian John Andersen (left) and museum president Nigel Kilpatrick were chuffed to receive well preserved glass negatives and tin prints from the Kaminski and Henderson families.

RARE images of historic local scenes produced from tin plates and glass negatives will be noted in the region's history books after they were donated to the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum for safe keeping.

Museum historian John Andersen praised the Kaminski and Henderson families for the generous donation of the rare artefacts, which will now be on display permanently at the Zephyr St attraction.

"These historic pieces of glass have recorded local images from late 1890s to 1900s," Mr Andersen said.

"In amazing detail, prints from the negatives show Ululah, Teddington Weir, Woody Island, Baddow House, other local land- marks and people... as they were in those far-off days."

With everyone taking thousands of digital photographs on cameras and phones today, Mr Andersen said it was hard to imagine that photography was a great, expensive, novelty in that era.

"Although most people remember Kodak film and colour slides, early photographers captured images using glass negatives," he said.

Even rarer than the glass negatives, Mr Andersen said the early photographs were produced on a tin plate, just like the ones fruit tins are made from today.

"These photographs are unique, not only because of the quality of the images but also the fact that they are even today in pristine condition after 125 years or longer," he said.

"As with many articles on display, isn't it interesting to know that many items over 100 years old, still work well.

"In the throwaway world of today, if a mobile phone, for example, lasts for two years, it's the exception.

"Just throw it away and get a new one."

