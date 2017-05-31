Rare opportunity to own island home in Great Sandy Strait

A RARE opportunity to buy an island home in the Great Sandy Strait has just come on the market, offering stunning views of Fraser Island and chance to get out on the water.



The property, located on Stewart Island, is being sold by LJ Hooker real estate agent Kris Kreis, who said the property would be perfect for families who enjoyed fishing and boating.



He said there were only nine homes on the island, which were called the Stewart Island Eco Villas.

The island is a short boat trip from Maaroom, Boonooroo and Poona, south-east of Maryborough, and 30km north of the southern tip of Fraser Island.



The modern two-storey home offers sleeping for up to 10 people and has views of the Great Sandy Strait, Fraser Island and the Fraser Coast hinterland.

Fancy having an island home? Here's a rare opportunity to own one. Contributed

The home also has solar power with an emergency back-up system in place, solar hot water and a fully equipped kitchen.



Mr Kreis said all reasonable offers would be considered.



A Melbourne buyer recently purchased an island in the Great Sandy Strait for the bargain price of $180,000.



Suna Island was on the market for about nine months and drew interest from hundreds of buyers all over the world.



Another island, a 27 acre freehold between the mainland and Fraser Island, is currently for sale for $1.6 million.



An online advertisement for Dimond Island stated it was once home to a market garden, house and deepwater jetty.



The island had been owned by its currently owner, believed to be from France, for 30 years, with Hervey Bay real estate agent Chris Couper saying he anticipated it would attract a lot of interest.



"It's a boating and fishing paradise just like Fraser Island," he said.

