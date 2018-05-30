Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Councillor Daniel Sanderson at the first roundabout built in Maryborough since the township became a city.
Councillor Daniel Sanderson at the first roundabout built in Maryborough since the township became a city. Carlie Walker
Council News

Rare roundabout for Maryborough

Carlie Walker
by
30th May 2018 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS is one rare roundabout.

More than 170 years after the township was first founded, the Heritage City has added a third roundabout to its roads.

The new roundabout is located at the intersection of Tooley St and Churchill St.

The other roundabouts are at Tulipwood Dr, Tinana and near McDonalds.

While Hervey Bay was known as the city of roundabouts for many years, Maryborough has long relied on stop signs and traffic lights to keep motorists and pedestrians safe.


There is also a roundabout at Maryborough West, connecting the suburb to the rest of the region.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson unveiled the new addition yesterday and said he was sure it would help improve safety at the intersection.

"I think roundabouts are great way to keep things moving quickly," he said.

Cr Sanderson said he felt there would be more roundabouts added to Maryborough intersections in the future.

"I think as a council we can introduce more in the city as we progress into the future years."
 

Related Items

Show More
fccouncil infrastructure roundabout
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Two car crash in Pialba

    Two car crash in Pialba

    News Hervey Bay police were called to an accident involving two cars on Beach Rd Wednesday afternoon

    • 30th May 2018 5:00 PM
    Motorcyclist and car collide in M'boro

    Motorcyclist and car collide in M'boro

    News It happened about 3pm Wednesday

    It's a jungle of a party as Disney classic comes to life

    It's a jungle of a party as Disney classic comes to life

    News A show is coming up at 5.30pm today.

    Morcombes share tips with local kids

    premium_icon Morcombes share tips with local kids

    News IT HAS been almost 15 years since their son Daniel was abducted

    Local Partners