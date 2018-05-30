Rare roundabout for Maryborough

THIS is one rare roundabout.



More than 170 years after the township was first founded, the Heritage City has added a third roundabout to its roads.



The new roundabout is located at the intersection of Tooley St and Churchill St.



The other roundabouts are at Tulipwood Dr, Tinana and near McDonalds.



While Hervey Bay was known as the city of roundabouts for many years, Maryborough has long relied on stop signs and traffic lights to keep motorists and pedestrians safe.



There is also a roundabout at Maryborough West, connecting the suburb to the rest of the region.



Councillor Daniel Sanderson unveiled the new addition yesterday and said he was sure it would help improve safety at the intersection.



"I think roundabouts are great way to keep things moving quickly," he said.



Cr Sanderson said he felt there would be more roundabouts added to Maryborough intersections in the future.



"I think as a council we can introduce more in the city as we progress into the future years."

