Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jetty Dive Divemaster Cassie Windowss captured footage of a rare whale shark sighting at South Solitary Island on the weekend. Cassie Windowss
Jetty Dive Divemaster Cassie Windowss captured footage of a rare whale shark sighting at South Solitary Island on the weekend. Cassie Windowss
Environment

Rare sighting thrills divers on NSW's north coast

Rachel Vercoe
3rd Mar 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ORDINARY trip out to South Solitary Island turned into a dive trip Lindsay Devery won't be forgetting anytime soon.

While starting his scuba dive descent, Lindsay from Jetty Dive was going backwards with his eyes on a ­student when he saw something big in his peripheral ­vision.

"I looked to the left and in my peripheral saw something big and grey coming towards me," Lindsay said.

"Obviously I had thoughts of something else, turned and had a look to see the spots and realised it was a whale shark.

Rare on the Coffs Coast, whale sharks have only been spotted a handful of times, including by diver Brett Vercoe at South Solitary Island almost on the exact same day three years ago.

"It was full on, probably only about three metres away from me," Lindsay said.

" I watched it swim around close by for about a minute before popping my head up to let another crew member with a GoPro know it was there.

"She didn't believe me until she put her head underwater.

"It was crazy, I thought we would have to go to Ningaloo in WA to see them."

More Stories

Show More
coffs coast diving environment marine animals rare sighting
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Maryborough Hospital is preparing for coronavirus threat

        premium_icon How Maryborough Hospital is preparing for coronavirus threat

        News Health Minister Steven Miles says the state is well prepared for coronavirus

        • 4th Mar 2020 10:54 AM
        $5000 boost for young Maryborough jobseekers

        premium_icon $5000 boost for young Maryborough jobseekers

        News Scholarship program designed to get young people job-ready

        FULL LIST: Every candidate running in the council election

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Every candidate running in the council election

        Council News A comprehensive list of who is running in the 2020 local election

        PETS: Bay’s cutest kittens in need of homes

        premium_icon PETS: Bay’s cutest kittens in need of homes

        News These gorgeous pets are sure to complete your family.