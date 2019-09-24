‘Rarest’ Aussie car to go under the hammer

A rare six-seater Falcon is going under the hammer. Picture: Supplied.

An extremely rare six-door Falcon wagon is going under the hammer this week - and auctioneers admit they have no idea how much people will pay for it.

The one-of-a-kind XY wagon, built by Ford's Broadmeadows factory as a special order for the now-defunct airline TAA, has been restored from the ground up in a process auctioneers claim took eight years.

It was used as a courtesy car for TAA executives and has clocked up only 13,217 miles (21,270km).

The Falcon is powered by a 351 Cleveland V8 mated to a T-bar automatic and features all the mod-cons, including airconditioning, power steering and a Pioneer stereo.

The six-door Falcon was built for TAA airlines. Picture: Supplied.

Lee Hames, chief operations officer for Lloyds Auctions, says the Falcon is possibly Australia's rarest car - rarer than the surviving three GTHO Phase IV Falcons.

"This Ford XY Falcon Wagon embodies collectability and could be the rarest car ever manufactured in Australia. It's the holy grail for Ford fans, the only one of its kind and it is in immaculate condition," Hames says.

Hames says the story behind the car is part of its appeal.

"Winning numerous awards and featuring in auto magazines all around Australia, it has received great attention already, with enquiries flooding in since being published online," Mr. Hames continued.

A Bathurst-spec Monaro will also go under the hammer. Picture: Supplied.

Bidding started at $1, but has climbed to $50,000. The online auction closes in six days.

Lloyds says the car was made-to-order by Ford for TAA Airlines in Tasmania and used originally as a courtesy car/limousine.

The car will come with the original owner's manual, paperwork and a number of magazine write-ups. It will be sold unregistered and can be viewed at Lloyds Carrara auction house on the Gold Coast.

The Falcon will be sold alongside a number of Aussie classics to go under the hammer next Monday at 6pm on the Gold Coast.

They include a 1982 Holden Commodore Group III in original and meticulous condition, a 1977 Holden A9X Torana and a 1970 Holden HG Monaro GTS set up to Bathurst Monaro specifications.