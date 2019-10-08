Rascals relay cancer message

HOPE FOR FUTURE: Relay Rascals will join Maryborough's Relay For Life.

HOPE FOR FUTURE: Relay Rascals will join Maryborough's Relay For Life. contributed

DAYCARE mum Sami Hawke is a Relay For Life veteran, having attended every year since it started in Maryborough in 2004.

She was just 15 and had lost her mum to cancer.

"I wanted to do what I could to help other people dealing with cancer as well as remember my mum," Sami said.

Her family has also been involved in relay every year.

Two years ago she started the Relay Rascals, inviting close friends and her playgroup children to join her.

Sami felt it important to involve her daycare children and chose the name because "they can be little rascals at times".

The rascals have held their own mini relay version at Sami's playgroup to raise funds.

They have also had a big bake sale at Maryborough Speedway, raffles, and sold hand made scrunchies, bookmarks, bracelets and food.

"This year I have been making earrings inspired by the Relay For Life colours, selling chicken eggs, lolly bags and had a bake sale at playgroup.

"We also ran a pamper pack raffle and my sister has been making beautiful sunflower coasters."

The group has raised more than $1000.

The Relay Rascals will be dressing up as Disney princess movie characters.

"My daycare children should be very cute."

Maryborough Relay For Life will be held on Saturday, October 12, at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

Registration during the week of Relay, or on the day, is $40 for adults and $20 for youths.

To register a team, volunteer, or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via www.cancerqld.org.au or by calling 13 11 20.