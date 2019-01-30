Mum hit in home shooting

House on Pinnacle Drive, Rasmussen where a women was shot on Saturday night. Picture: Zak Simmonds

THE son of the woman wounded in a mystery shooting in Rasmussen on the weekend says there seems to be no explanation for the random attack.

The shooter, who fired two shots at a Pinnacle Drive home, remains on the run.

Police were called to the address just before 8pm on Saturday after one shot was fired into the house, possibly from the street.

The bullet entered the front window of the home and lodged itself in the ceiling.

Three or four young children were in the home at the time.

A 39-year-old neighbour heard the disturbance and went to the house to investigate. Her son, who did not want to be identified out of fear of reprisal, said she was hit when the front porch light came on.

"She was actually coming from home, coming over here to talk," he said.

"They shot once, it went through the window, and when the (porch) light came on, they shot again and hit Mum in the chest.

"My little brother was standing next to her."

Townsville police Detective Senior Constable Ryan Murphy said the woman was lucky to be alive.

Police could not comment on the type of gun used and said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

"Fragments from the gunshot wound have been recovered and a forensic exami­nation of the house has been conducted," Sen-Constable Murphy said. "It appears it is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community."

The woman was taken to hospital and underwent surgery on Saturday night.

She remains at Townsville Hospital in a stable ­condition.

"She's healing up pretty good," her son said.

"I don't know (if they were aiming for her).

"We may never know until we find the bastards."

Other neighbours who live on the street said they didn't hear anything.

"As rough as this suburb is, you still don't expect something like this to happen," one resident said.

Police are appealing for anyone in the area who noticed anyone or any vehicles acting suspiciously, or who may have CCTV or dashcam vision to contact them.