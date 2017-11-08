Rate payers have their say on council rates stuff-up

The Fraser Coast's Bob Brown thinks the money should come out of council wages and the perks should go.

RATE payers have had their say after it was revealed Brisbane Supreme Court Justice David Jackson found Fraser Coast Regional Council had issued three years' worth of invalid rates.

The court found since 2014-15, council failed to pass a separate resolution to levy its rates and charges during its annual budget meetings.

Chronicle reader Nigel Youngman reckons council should pay 11% interest on the money owing to ratepayers.

"That is what they charge the ratepayers for overdue rates," Mr Youngman said.

Another reader, Debi Miles, thinks it will only be a matter of time before rates rise again.

"As much as I'd love this I can see they'll get their "pound of flesh" back from each of us as quickly as they can legally raise the rates again," Ms Miles said.

Unsure if this would apply for water rates as well, Kurt Brischke questioned the finer details.

Cat owner Helen Maffescioni questioned if she couldn't get cat registration fees refunded, how do people think they will get refunds for rates.

Peggy Wilson said this was the one reason why she'd never buy a house on the Fraser Coast.

"The council are rip off's," she said.

Robert Walsh was concerned about the costs of the matter being taken to high court.

"If council take it to the high court who pays, we do, it's our rate money they use to take it to court with," Mr Walsh said.

Trina Rayner asked 'what about the people who lost their homes due to not being able to pay their rates?'.