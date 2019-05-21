Ratepayers face $4000 council bill to attend National junket

NATIONAL CONVENTION BILL: If approved by Fraser Coast councillors, ratepayers could be billed up to $4000 per councillor to attend the National General Assembly of Local Government.

RATEPAYERS could be billed up to $4000 for each councillor that chooses to attend a Local Government summit should a council motion be approved.

At today's meeting in Teebar, Fraser Coast councillors will vote on a motion to send delegates to the 2019 National General Assembly of Local Government from June 16-19.

Hosted by the Australian Local Government Association, the event will gather over 700 mayors, councillors and CEO's from councils across Australia to discuss opportunities for Local Government in the aftermath of the Federal Election.

Council documents reveal it will cost about $4000 for each councillor to attend, which covers registration, travel and accommodation.

Registration details on the NGA's website price the standard registration fees at $1099 if payments are received by June 7, which includes attendance at the general assembly, food, a ticket to the welcome drinks and a "general assembly satchel and materials”.

A council spokesman said they would come to a decision on how many councillors, if any, would attend the summit and the total cost at today's meeting.

Keynote speakers at this year's NGA will include political commentator and journalist Karen Middleton, paralympic champion Kurt Fearnley and Australian comedian and TV personality Gretel Killeen.

The event has been billed by Australian Local Government Association president David O'Loughlin as an opportunity for councils to seize new opportunities from constant change.

"Change is everywhere be it digital transformation, community activism, ageing demographics, population polities, planning overlays, voice recognition, artificial intelligence and even self-driving cars,” Mr O'Loughlin said.

"It is up to each and every council to understand these developments, work through the challenges and find the best way to shape their response to their communities.”

Today's council meeting kicks off at the Teebar Hall at 10am.