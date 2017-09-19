Ratepayers foot bill for two flights to China travel expo

The Fraser Coast Regional Council paid for flights of two delegates to join the International Travel Expo being held in Hervey Bay's sister city.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council paid for flights of two delegates to join the International Travel Expo being held in Hervey Bay's sister city. Trevor Veale

RATEPAYERS have been billed for two flights to Leshan, China as a council-organised delegation finishes up its visit this week.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council paid for flights of two delegates to join the International Travel Expo being held in Hervey Bay's sister city.

The Leshan Government and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events paid for the rest of the delegation's international flights.

The delegation comprises of mayor Chris Loft, councillors Denis Chapman and Rolf Light, council's acting executive manager of economic development; the board chairman and director of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events; Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook and an executive officer at the University of Sunshine Coast.

FCTE funded flights for their members while the Leshan Government covered on-ground expenses accommodation and food. As part of the trip, the delegation will meet with government bodies and the chamber of commerce to explore more tourism and investment opportunities. Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm said the council and FCTE will be "working closely to cement relationships between the two regions".

"The inclusion of FCTE, USC and the Chamber of Commerce members in the delegation ensures that the information from the visit will be spread across as many groups as possible on the Fraser Coast so they can leverage off the delegation's experiences to maximise opportunities," Mr Diehm said.

Recent figures show 148,000 international visitors stayed on the Fraser Coast in the year to June 2017, up 12.4% year on year. Mr Diehm said international visitors inject an estimated $36.3 million into the local economy each year.